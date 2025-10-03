Spotlight on the News: Three Metro Detroit public space leaders; and expanding Brilliant Cities

WXZY DETROIT — On Sunday, October 5, Spotlight on the News will interview the leaders of three important public spaces in Southeast Michigan. How are they transforming these popular areas? We'll also learn the national early childhood expansion plans for Detroit-based Brilliant Cities. Our guests will include Amy McMillan, CEO of Huron-Clinton Metroparks; Leona Medley, Executive Director, Joe Louis Greenway; Meagan Elliott, President & CEO, Belle Isle Conservancy; Cindy Eggleton, Co-Founder & CEO, Brilliant Cities; and Tarsha Gale, Executive Director, Brilliant Detroit.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.