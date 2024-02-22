WXYZ Community Comment: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions & children's book campaign

WXYZ DETROIT — The NFL season is over, and our Detroit Lions are finally getting a well-deserved rest. But, the kudos for Coach Dan Campbell and the team are still coming in. As a matter of fact, we’ve received so many we thought we should share more of our Newsmaker of the Year comments.

Anne Witherspoon Armstrong wrote:

“Well deserved! Congratulations Coach.”

Steven Rader said:

“Coach Campbell has definitely earned it. Well, deserved. Let’s Go Lions.”

John Pepp offered this:

“I am glad that Sheila Ford Hamp stuck by Campbell when people were talking about running Campbell out of town a couple years ago after the Lions had that horrible start and season.”

Another viewer declared:

“Detroiters love Dan Campbell!”

- Shawn Marie Rockwood

Dan Wolfe said:

“Amazing what has been accomplished in just three years. Thank you, Sheila!”

Anna Marie wrote:

“Dan the man!”

Another TV-7 fan opined:

“Should be NFL Coach of the Year!”

- Steve Kane

Tom Johnstone suggested:

“Give him a trophy and a cake.”

Denise Pine added:

“Congratulations Coach Campbell!”

Renee Patterson said:

“Newsmaker of the Year should have been the entire Detroit Lions team!”

Someone else sent in six hearts!

- Jani Minaudo

And Jay Williford summed practically everyone’s feeling with this succinct message:

“Win a championship.”

And finally, our station editorial on our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign triggered this message from Delores Robinson.

“With all of the problems in the world today, it’s nice to know your TV stations are focused on the kids and the importance of reading. That’s a skill that can open up countless opportunities for them.”

Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: February 22 - 25, 2024