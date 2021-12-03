WXYZ Community Comment: Focus on Light Up the Season and Charitable Giving

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s the last month of 2021 and time to catch up on our viewer mail. Our recent station editorial on the importance of charitable giving this time of year prompted this e-mail from Communications Specialist Tracy Wolf. She writes:

“On behalf of the Salvation Army, thank you! Your words are so important, particularly on the day of our 2021 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign Kickoff. We appreciate you and WXYZ for your continued support!”

Channel 7 viewer Linda Tagg said:

“So sad. We’ve finished our shopping. We won’t be passing kettles in December.”

Jerry Adams sent us this comment:

“Giving back is so important, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. It has impacted every inch of our society. A lot of people have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. Help out, if you can.”

Another viewer wrote:

“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is a fixture during the holidays. It’s easy to make a donation.”

B. Lewis



Our Channel 7 Editorial about the recent Campus Martius Light Up the Season celebration got Detroiter Renee Britton Dalaya to thinking. She asked:

“So, will it actually be taped, is that why live has quotes around it?

No, Ms. Dalaya, Light Up the Season was back to a completely live event this year.

And finally, this comment:

“What a beautiful celebration to begin the holiday season. I watched with my family and we loved seeing the Channel 7 personalities with the different entertainment stars. This year’s Christmas tree is magnificent! Next year, we hope to attend in person.”

A. Childress



That’s it for now. Please stay in touch by sending us your comments.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: December 2 - 5, 2021