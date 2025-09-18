WXYZ Editorial: 2026 Detroit Auto Show returns with global automakers and excitement

WXYZ DETROIT — In just four months, the 2026 Detroit Auto Show will return to Huntington Place in Detroit with renewed energy and excitement. Four of the major global automakers were the first to sign up for the big show. Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, and Toyota will participate with their latest line of cars and trucks. This is the kind of corporate commitment needed to keep next year’s show a world-class attraction.

The 2026 Detroit Auto Show will take place January 14 – 25. Additional auto brands participating will be announced over the next few months. Building on last year’s auto show success is vitally important for one of Detroit’s major industries and our automotive stature around the globe. The 2025 show attracted 275,000 people and delivered an economic impact of $370 million. Show-goers also took 100,000 test drives on four indoor tracks.

We’re pleased to learn “Racing Day” will return next year in partnership with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The hands-on experience was very popular with the crowd. The Gallery, a showcase of ultra-luxury and exotic vehicles, will be back.

Also returning will be the show’s annual Red Carpet Charity Preview event. Channel 7 is proud to once again be the official broadcast partner. Over the last 25 years, it has raised more than $100 million for children’s charities across Southeast Michigan. The traditional media and industry days will kick off the show, along with the Mobility Global Forum.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association will make more announcements in the weeks to come. They’re off to an exciting start in creating a 2026 Detroit Auto Show that will highlight automotive design, technology, and innovation.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 18 - 21, 2025