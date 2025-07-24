WXYZ Editorial: 7 Gives Back: Helping feed families with Forgotten Harvest support

WXYZ DETROIT — This year’s telethon for Metro Detroit’s largest food rescue organization was truly impactful! All day Tuesday, this community showed its overwhelming support for Forgotten Harvest and its mission.

Led by the incredible generosity of our employees at Channel 7, the Scripps Howard Fund, and an incredible matching donation from Cynthia and Edsel Ford, we raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Forgotten Harvest is committed to getting nutritious and quality food to families across this region who could use a helping hand. Food insecurity impacts a large portion of our population from working families to children. To help address the demand, Forgotten delivers 144-thousand pounds of surplus food per day, five days a week.

In Michigan, more than 1.5 million people face hunger. That’s one in six individuals and one in five children. It takes an army of committed volunteers to offset these statistics. But giving back to society is what Detroiters do best. We witnessed and reported on that spirit all week long on 7 News Detroit.

Thank you for answering the call for help. By working together, we can make a difference in our communities.

If you would like to donate, it’s not too late. Just go to wxyz.com, scan the code or text the letters WXYZ to 50155.

From the Forgotten Harvest Farm in Fenton, to the mobile food pantries in neighborhoods, getting food to where it can do the greatest good is community service at the highest level.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 24 - 27, 2025

