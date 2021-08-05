WXYZ Editorial: A salute to Carl Levin; Michigan's longest serving U.S. Senator

WXYZ DETROIT — The recent passing of Carl Levin at 87 from lung cancer draws to a close a remarkable career of public service. From the Detroit City Council to Congress, he had a record-setting tenure as an elected official; 8 years in city government, and 36 years in the United States Senate. He retired as the longest-serving senator in Michigan history!

On Capitol Hill, he carved out a reputation as a skillful investigator and a thoughtful negotiator among colleagues on both sides of the political aisle. He was a ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee. In 2016, a US Navy missile destroyer was named in his honor.

As a Michigan representative, he was a tireless supporter and defender of the auto industry alongside his older brother, retired Congressman Sander Levin. Together, their combined service of 72 years stands as a sibling record on Capitol Hill. Senator Levin also used his clout to help develop the Detroit Riverfront, as well as other improvement projects in Northern and West Michigan.

To most, he was a straight-shooter who championed what he thought was best for the people of this Midwest state. A bi-partisan coalition of voters rewarded him with 7 consecutive election wins.

After the Senate, Levin continued to serve as a Detroit corporate attorney, a Wayne State Law School teacher where there is a center that bears his name, and a staunch advocate for Detroit’s PAL ballpark.

As a legislator, husband, father, and grandfather, Senator Carl M. Levin leaves a proud Michigan legacy that will long be remembered!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 5 - 8, 2021

