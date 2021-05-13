WXYZ Editorial: A salute to metro Detroit's Brightest & Best graduates of 2021

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s a Channel 7 tradition and one of our favorite times of the year. We are proud to publicly recognize and reward Southeast Michigan high school graduates for their academic excellence. For the 42nd consecutive year, we are saluting the Brightest & Best. These young men and women earned their success and reached the top of their class!

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Channel 7 tribute will once again be virtual. But just like 2020, that won’t dampen the celebration. We are determined that these outstanding seniors will not be overlooked or forgotten! Individually, the come from all walks of life. Collectively, they are a wonderful and diverse representation of metro Detroit. Many of them had to overcome incredible obstacles to get to where they are today. But they persevered and ran their education marathon with determination.

Their achievements are also a positive reflection on their teachers, families and community support systems. No one crosses the finish line completely on their own merits. If you look behind them, you will find someone who gave them assistance and encouragement when they needed it most.

Please join us all summer long as we highlight these young men and women in special video tributes that will air on Channel 7 and live online at WXYZ.com. Their photos and profiles will also be available on your favorite streaming service. Just search WXYZ. Learn about these amazing students, where they come from, and what kind of career goals they plan to pursue.

These nearly 200 scholars are inspiration to all of us and represent a bright future for our state, nation and world. Congratulations to this year’s Brightest & Best, as well all graduates of 2021.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 13 - 16, 2021

