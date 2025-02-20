WXYZ Editorial: A salute to MSU's Tom Izzo - the Big Ten's winningest coach

WXYZ — He is a legendary Michigander who just keeps winning on all fronts. We at Channel 7 congratulate Michigan State University Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo. He is now the winningest Big Ten coach in conference history.

The Spartan’s 79 to 65 victory over the University of Illinois pushed him over the top and past his one-time mentor, the late Bobby Knight, longtime coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. That capped off Izzo’s 30th season at the helm.

On and off the court, he is one of the most sought-after motivational leaders in our nation. He has put Michigan State basketball on the map with his powerful teams. But more importantly, coach Izzo has built success into a legion of current and former athletes. He has become a trusted friend and advisor to many of them. Many others respect and admire him for the countless ways he has given back to his East Lansing community, and his beloved Michigan, where he was born 70 years ago in Iron Mountain.

It's safe to say, Izzo is one of a kind. Altogether, he has worked for the same Green and White team for 42 years. He is the longest-serving active Big Ten men’s coach.

He has captured one NCAA National Championship, 10 regular season conference titles, 6 Big Ten tournament championships, and has appeared in the Final Four eight times. In 2016, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

With more than 350 Big Ten wins under his belt and more than 700 overall game victories, Thomas Michael Izzo continues to make us all Michigan proud!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: February 20 - 23, 2025