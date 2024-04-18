WXYZ Editorial: After 2 years of planning, it's Detroit NFL Draft time!

WXYZ DETROIT — Get ready to cue the cameras and roll out the welcome mat. After more than two years of planning, the high-profile Detroit NFL Draft is upon us. The celebration will officially kick off Thursday, April 25th in the heart of downtown.

The nation’s top pro football prospects, as well as hundreds of thousands people are expected to visit The Motor City over the three-day event. The last time Detroit was in the spotlight for a sporting event of this magnitude was the February 2006 Super Bowl at Ford Field. In so many ways, this is even bigger than that!

Throughout downtown, multiple venues – outside and inside - will be used for the actual Draft, free concerts, parties, and open-to-the-public “NFL Draft Experience” at Hart Plaza. The eyes of the world will be on Michigan’s largest city and all we have to offer. That includes our award-winning international riverfront and parks, diverse restaurants and hotels, cultural institutions, and historic music scene. It will be a golden opportunity for everyone to proudly promote our brand and be helpful ambassadors for the “D”.

Channel 7 is proud to be your home for the NFL Draft on ABC all three days. Plus, tune in to our everything you need to know news stories and three different “Detroit on the Clock” pre-draft specials April 25, 26, and 27. And, if you miss something, you can always go to wxyz.comto see it and catch the latest NFL Draft updates. Also, don’t forget to download your free NFL Draft OnePass appto be registered.

The Detroit NFL Draft promises to be a safe, once in a lifetime, family-friendly extravaganza. Don’t miss all the action!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 19 - 21, 2024