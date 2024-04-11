WXYZ Editorial: April 2024 marks BIG event highlights in Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — Mark your calendar. April 2024 is a month worth celebrating and remembering! You can feel the energy in Detroit everywhere.

Our Detroit Tigers returned to Comerica Park with a big win on opening day. The baseball season is off to a great start. All eyes were on Detroit when the city hosted the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 NCAA Men’s Tournament games at Little Caesar’s Arena. The success and attention are setting the stage for when the Men’s Final Four comes to Detroit in 2027.

For wrestling fans, Little Caesar’s will be a packed house for its Friday night WWE April Smackdown. And on April 16, dancers from all over Detroit will come together to celebrate the songs and dances from three iconic film musicals at the Detroit Opera House.

All of these family fun events are leading up to an April in the “D” highlight: the Detroit NFL Draft.From Thursday - the 25th, through Saturday - the 27th, all 32 professional football teams will converge on downtown Detroit. Thousands of tourists and millions of fans throughout the world will watch the top athletes get selected. Fans will also have interactive fun inside the NFL Draft Experience. Southeast Michigan is ready to impress, and you can catch all the action right here on ABC TV Channel 7. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity!

Visit Detroit has made this month easy for everyone with its various digital passes, along with the NFL One Pass App. You can find them both on wxyz.com.

We congratulate the teamwork of all our business and community and leaders for making April 2024 a historic and never forget month of excitement.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 11 - 14, 2024

