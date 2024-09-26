WXYZ Editorial: Autumn is the perfect time of year to "fall" in love with Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — Summer 2024 is now history. Fall in Michigan – with its cooler temperatures and beautiful changing colors – is officially underway. It’s an invitation to get together with family and friends to experience Pure Michigan at its very best.

Set aside some time to make a bucket-listof what you can do over the next three months. Fall is the perfect time for picking apples, visiting cider mills, eating donuts, hiking beautiful trails, and taking scenic drives to see the autumn leaves.

It’s also the perfect weather for high school and college football, shopping at a farmer’s market, treating kids to a corn maze or pumpkin patch. From east to west Michigan there are lots of fall festivals to choose from and tourist attractions to visit while benefiting from off-season pricing.

For the true outdoors person, fall hunting and fishing in the Great Lakes State can boast of having some of the best locations in the nation to explore. And for the cultural arts enthusiast, our state has lots of museums and theaters to pick from. Needless to say, all of these activities are good for locally owned businesses and regional economies.

Enjoying fall in Michigan is limited only by one’s imagination. If you can dream it, you can do it in this diverse state united by its two unique peninsulas. But to spark your creativity, we invite you to visit our website at wxyz.com. We’ve added some Pure Michigan-related links of popular things you can do and add to your bucket-list. Doing so will help you “fall” even more in love with Michigan.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September

