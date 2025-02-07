WXYZ Editorial: Black History Month 2025 - Explore, learn, enjoy!

WXYZ DETROIT — Black History Month 2025 is off to a busy start. Every February has played a role in celebrating the contributions of African Americans. It’s a tradition established by the acclaimed scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson over 100 years ago. Woodson wanted it to be an incentive for all races to explore the culture of African American people.

Because of its large population, Detroit is one of the best places in the world to do that. African Americans are one of the many proud ethnic groups that makeup the rich diversity of Southeast Michigan.

Each year, Black History Month has a different theme. For 2025 it’s African Americans and Labor. The theme directs attention on the role work has played both historically and in today’s society. The contributions Black workers have made to the social, economic, and cultural development of the U.S. is significant.

Use this February as an opportunity to fill your curiosity. We encourage you to watch our special Black History Month coverage on 7 News Detroit, Spotlight on the News, and wxyz.com for insight and ideas. Exhibits will also be on display at Detroit’s Wright Museum, Institute of Arts, Historical Museum, main Public Library, and local colleges, to name just a few. In Dearborn, the Henry Ford Museum has a captivating exhibit. And anyone would benefit from noted Detroit historian Jamon Jordan’s Black Scroll Network History and Tours. Visit the many regional restaurants, stores, and special events. Why not immerse yourself in this experience this month and beyond? Black History is a key component of American History and the beautiful mosaic we all call Metro Detroit.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: February 6 - 9, 2025



