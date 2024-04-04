WXYZ Editorial: Bookstock; Used Books & Media Sales; ready for the public

WXYZ DETROIT — Bookstock, the annual Used Book & Media Sale, is Detroit’s literary gem to the public. Beginning this weekend, it will celebrate its 20th extravaganza to adults and children who love a good find. Bookstock will be the center of attention at Laurel Place in Livonia. More than 400-thousand used books and media, in excellent shape, will provide hours of knowledge and excitement to our community.

These generous donations bring new life to what were once brand-new items. Proceeds from the two-week sale support education and literacy projects throughout Southeastern Michigan. Over the years, more than $2.5 million has been raised. Any leftover merchandise is donated to local non-profits and charities. It is one of the most unselfish projects you will ever find. The entire army of staffers is made up of 100-percent volunteers.

Most donations are welcomed but there are a few media types not accepted. Those include magazines, encyclopedias, medical and law books. Everything else is appreciated. We at Channel 7 are proud to be one of the media sponsors for Bookstock. It ties neatly into our love of reading for young people and our ongoing “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign. Few things determine a child’s future more than reading and exposure to age-appropriate books.

Practically every topic under the sun will be on display. So, plan your day and be prepared to search for those golden keepsakes. Bookstock is free and open to the public every day through Sunday, April 14. Bring a Bookstock bag from a previous year and you’ll even get 20-percent off your entire purchase.

For more information, visit wxyz.com, and begin your literacy journey.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 4 - 7, 2024

