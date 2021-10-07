WXYZ Editorial: Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Knowledge is power for your health

WXYZ DETROIT — Every October, you see the symbolic pink color everywhere. It represents Breast Cancer Awareness Month and has become a popular and widely-respected healthcare sign in America. This kind of recognition is tremendous help in the fight to find a cure, as well as seeking early treatment.

Every year, around 255-thousand women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer. Of that number, about 42-thousand die from the disease. While it impacts mostly women, it does strike men as well, but not as frequently. According to the American Cancer Society, when detected early, the 5-year survival rate is 99-percent. That’s why medical experts strongly advocate for monthly self-breast self-exams, and scheduling regular clinical exams and mammograms.

We also encourage you to watch our breast cancer awareness coverage all this month on Action News. You can access all of the stories on our WXYZ.com web site. They include Digital Reporter Alexandra Bahou’s story about the CHASS non-profit organization’s affordable mammograms. You’ll also see Morning News Anchor Alicia Smith’s support of the Komen Detroit Race for the Cure, as well several local and national stories about breast cancer survivors and research.

Breast cancer screening is recommended for women at age 45, with the option of beginning at age 40. Getting a negative result adds great peace of mind. Being diagnosed with breast cancer raises many questions about the treatment options that are widely available. It’s vitally important to learn all that you can. Minimizing the risks of breast cancer and other deadly diseases begins with education and taking control of your health.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: October 7 0 10, 2021

