WXYZ Editorial: Calling Detroit businesses to the NFL Draft!

WXYZ DETROIT — In a little more than a month, the exciting NFL Draft will come to Detroit. One of its important goals is to leave a lasting economic impact on this city and region.

"Once we leave, we want others to come back. And we want the business community here to not only support leadership to bring major events here, we want the city to be in a place for when events come they're prepared to integrate very, very quickly and make sure opportunities for local business can be identified early on."

- John Barker, NFL Sr. V.P., Global Event Production & Operations

Detroiters are getting ready for the Draft's financial boost. Hotels, bars, restaurants, and retail outlets are planning and working hard to prepare for the extra revenue. This annual football extravaganza is expected to attract roughly 500-thousand fans, team representatives, and media to downtown. Our Detroit Lions are one of the original NFL franchises and has become America's new favorite team. The visibility for Michigan's largest city will be in the millions. Local leaders know it and they have been working closely with Detroit entrepreneurs to share in the financial opportunities.

"If you come into a community, you should be intentional about supporting that community."

- Nina Love, Executive Chef

And intentional they have been. It's a prime opportunity to showcase Detroit's uniqueness, cultural attractions, food, and merchandise. National and international media attention will be laser focused on The Motor City. The clock is ticking but there's still time for small and local businesses to be a part of this once and a lifetime business exposure. For more information, go to wxyz.com.The Detroit NFL Draft is aiming to be a win, win for everyone.

