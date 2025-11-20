WXYZ Editorial: Celebrate the holiday season in Detroit's Nick Gilbert Way on Woodward Ave.

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s a new Detroit gathering place designed to spark holiday joy and tradition! Now open to the public, Nick Gilbert Way is certain to make memories for today’s families and generations to come.

Named after Dan and Jennifer Gilbert’s late son, Nick, it’s the city’s newest outdoor plaza connecting Woodward Avenue to Farmer Street. The walkway sits between the Hudson’s Block Building and Hudson’s Tower. This downtown area now revives festive holiday traditions where the old, demolished Hudson’s department store used to stand.

We invite you to join the fun that has transformed this development on Woodward into a winter wonderland. What you’ll experience are seasonal pop-up stands of tasty holiday treats, hot chocolate, and specialty coffees. Other retail outlets will showcase holiday clothing, Detroit souvenirs, and unique gift cart items. The plush and collectible Hudson’s Teddy Bear is back and will be on sale to help benefit charitable causes.

Children will be able to write and mail their letters to the North Pole with help from Mrs. Claus and Santa’s elves. You can take lasting selfie photographs in front of the giant illuminated teddy bear that sits between the two downtown buildings. General Motors, the Detroit Historical Society, and other local brands have designed their own attractive displays worth capturing on camera.

Throughout the market, expect live music and pop-up performances by local artists. The entire plaza is decorated to make special memories and usher in the spirit of the holiday season until January 4th. After that, Nick Gilbert Way promises to be a lively year around destination place for everyone to eat, drink, socialize, and enjoy extraordinary events in the heart of downtown Detroit.

Broadcast: November 20 - 23, 2025