WXYZ Editorial: Celebrating 15 years of Arise Detroit! community cleanup leadership

WXYZ DETROIT — Fifteen years of grassroots community success! What a nice milestone for Arise Detroit. It started as a simple idea to spruce up Michigan’s largest city. Neighborhoods Day has now become a popular, city-wide, annual tradition. Clearly, there is strength in numbers and block clubs working together.

Mark your calendar! This year, Neighborhoods Day will be on Saturday, August 7th. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the show last year and it won’t be a roadblock this year. As the organization’s model proudly proclaims, “Stay Safe: Create in Your Space.” Registration is already open and the deadline to participate is only a few weeks away. The cutoff date for signing up is July 15th! That’s important because Neighborhoods Day organizers need time to process the applications and get you, your community group, churches and businesses, the materials you’ll need. The network of planned activities must be done efficiently and safely.

Energy and teamwork have been the keys to Arise Detroit’s success under Luther Keith, founder and executive director. From East Side to West Side, there are hundreds organizations that work hard all year long to make their streets and areas cleaner and safer. But in 2007, Keith and Arise harnessed those individual projects into what has become a movement uniting the Great Lakes State’s best known municipality. Each year, the volunteer-based support has grown.

But Arise Detroit is in no mood to rest on its laurels. We encourage you to register now for the 15th Detroit Neighborhoods Day. Just go to the link on wxyz.com. Quality of life in our communities depends heavily on people working together.

I’m Mike Murri.

