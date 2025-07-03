WXYZ Editorial: Celebrating July 4th and summer in Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — Summer 2025 and another 4th of July weekend are upon us. The federal holiday commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and established the United States of America.

Independence Day is always a launch pad for summertime fun, picnics and cookouts, and trips. This will be one of the busiest weekends of the year. AAA reports that a record 72.2 million people are expected to travel this holiday.

Children and teenagers are out of school. It’s the perfect time for adults to make plans for maximizing the warm weather. Vacation time - near or far - and local field trips are important for quality family activities.

This is also a crucial time for the tourism industry in Michigan, and across the nation. But the beauty of Michigan is that there are so many things to choose from in Southeast Michigan, West Michigan, and Northern Michigan.

From beautiful coastlines and recreation areas to world-class museums in the heart of our metropolitan cities, there’s much to explore. We also have freshwater everywhere and have earned our popular nickname, “The Great Lakes State.”Whether swimming or boating in the water, be safe, use good judgment, and have plenty of life jackets on hand.

As you are searching for things to do this summer and holiday weekend, please visit our website at wxyz.com. We have compiled links to several summertime activity and tourism websites that will be helpful.If you’re not from the Mitten State, we encourage you to come visit what we affectionately call, “Pure Michigan.” Either way, as you celebrate America’s birthday and soak up the summer sun, take advantage of all Michigan has to offer.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & Regional General Manager

Broadcast: July 3 - 6, 2025