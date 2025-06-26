WXYZ Editorial: Celebrating restored Michigan Central Station's 1st year anniversary

WXYZ DETROIT — This month, Michigan Central Station, the 30-acre Corktown site, celebrates the one-year anniversary of its reopening. The successful technology and cultural hub has much to boast about. Without question, the vintage train station has become a global symbol of Detroit’s revitalization.

Since the reopening, Michigan Central has hosted free self-guided tours and paid tours. The two combined have welcomed over 200,000 visitors during the last 12 months. It also has a right to be proud of its innovation and community engagement.

Through thoughtful partnerships with local youth organizations, Michigan Central is providing development skills for young men and women. In addition, it has focused a lot of its attention on closing the digital divide for residents of Southwest Detroit.

Overall, Michigan Central has grown into a diverse ecosystem of nearly 250 companies and startups advancing mobility and technology. It has become one of the city’s most sought-after venues for hosting business and social events as well professional photo sessions. One of the building’s most popular attractions is Friday’s at the Station, a monthly celebration of music, food, fancy beverages, and community. Visitors to the station can also enjoy exploring Roosevelt Park on outside and Detroit-based retail stores and arts related activities inside.

One of Michigan Central Station’s biggest announcements of this year was that NoMad Detroit, a Hilton group hotel, will open in 2027, occupying the top floors of the station. For more than 30 years, the vintage train station sat idle. That changed in 2024. Now Michigan Central Station stands as a beautifully restored and must-see destination for a revitalized Detroit. What a difference a year makes!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & Regional General Manager

Broadcast: June 26 - 29, 2025