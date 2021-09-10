WXYZ Editorial: Channel 7 journalist Carolyn Clifford being inducted into Michigan Hall of Fame

WXYZ DETROIT — Since 2001, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters has honored some of the best and brightest in our industry with their induction into its Hall of Fame. This year, that proud tradition is shining its spotlight close to home. Our very own Carolyn Clifford, Channel 7 Action News anchor and reporter, will be one of them. She is being recognized by her peers across the Great Lakes State for her many years of accomplishments.

Carolyn was born, raised and formally educated in Detroit. She is one of ten children with nearly 60 nieces and nephews. With a lot of family support, she has established herself in her hometown as a 17-time Emmy Award-winning journalist.

Her track to fame was never easy. She graduated from her beloved Michigan State University as a broadcast major. Armed with her degree, she worked her way up the broadcast industry ladder in cities such as Lansing, Raleigh, North Carolina; Orlando and Pittsburgh.

Since coming to Channel 7 more than two decades ago, Carolyn has done it all. She served as the station’s health reporter, has anchored various newscasts, covered some of the biggest news stories, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the world, including a one-on-one at the White House with President Barack Obama.

But it’s her strong connection to the Southeast Michigan community that has given her, and us, the greatest satisfaction. For years, she has volunteered her service and time to countless local organizations. She is a proven leader, as well as a devoted wife and mother.

Our sincere congratulations to Carolyn Clifford, one of the newest members of the prestigious MAB Hall of Fame!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 9 - 12, 2021

