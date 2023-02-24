WXYZ Editorial: Cheers for Detroit's #1 Riverwalk & Campus Martius Park

WXYZ DETROIT — Three big cheers for the Detroit Riverwalk and Campus Martius Park! For the third consecutive year, downtown’s international pedestrian walkway has captured the top spot in USA Today’s 10-Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Once again, it’s been voted as the #1 best riverwalk in America.

Joining the Riverwalk this year as the #1 “Best Public Space” in the U.S. is Campus Martius. Last year, it made USA Today’s list in the #4 spot.

To earn this outstanding honor, it elbowed out cities such as Tampa, Louisville, Cincinnati, and Boston. Campus Martius beat big, medium, and small locations, ranging from Corning, New York to Key West to New Orleans.

This coast-to-coast recognition is priceless and validates two decades worth of challenging work. 2023 marks 20-years of success for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. It’s been a visionary development project that has opened up the city’s waterfront combined with some of the nation’s best greenways. This walkable 3-and-a-half-mile stretch from Rosa Parks Boulevard to the Belle Isle Bridge is now a much-used reality.

Over the same time evolved the redevelopment of Campus Martius Park in the heart of downtown Detroit. Beginning with its transformation in 2004, this popular spot has become one of the city’s most visited outdoor gathering locations for events, food, ice-skating, and relaxation.

We congratulate the leadership of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and the Downtown Detroit Partnership for making the Motor City a proud winner once again!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: February 23 - 26, 2023