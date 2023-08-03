WXYZ Editorial: Cheers to Campus Martius Park on its 20th anniversary

WXYZ DETROIT — What a difference bold vision and 20 years can make. In 2003, city planners reinvented a key downtown public space that is now known as the top outdoor gathering place for visitors and residents. All year long, Campus Martius Park serves as the heart of Detroit.

This special 20-year anniversary celebration recently kicked off with a “Party in the Park” fundraiser. These popular locations play a major role in the city’s image, quality of life, and economic development.

But Campus Martius, whose original founding dates back to 1805, has led the charge. Each year, hundreds of events are hosted in the park. From the popular summertime movie nights - to the winter “Light Up the Season” holiday kickoff celebration - there are activities for everyone. Visitors can enjoy ice-skating, recreational games, sit-down restaurants, food trucks, and simply relaxing on the beautiful 1.7 acres.

Over the past two decades, the park has earned numerous awards, including the #1 “Best Public Space” in the United States. That kind of attention has certainly played a significant role in landing major events such as next year’s NFL Draft. In addition to attracting people and entertainment to downtown Detroit, the park has also served as a catalyst to spruce up parks in other urban and suburban neighborhoods.

We congratulate the Downtown Detroit Partnership, as well as its many community supporters and volunteers for reaching this milestone. Working together, Detroit has made Campus Martius Park one of the most vibrant and welcoming public spaces in the world.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 3 - 6, 2023