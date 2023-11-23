WXYZ Editorial: Conde Nast on Detroit & enjoy S.E. MI holiday lights

WXYZ DETROIT — Everywhere you look, Southeast Michigan seems to be in the spotlight. Let’s start with Detroit. It has been racking up national recognition. The latest comes from the prestigious travel publication, Conde Nast Traveler.

It selected Detroit as one of the world’s Best Places to Go in 2024. Conde Nast cited Detroit’s riverfront, new hotels, green spaces, city investments, cultural attractions, and the upcoming NFL Draft, as key reasons being picked. The list includes locations in Montana, Arizona, New York State, Grenada, Mexico, and Canada. This international recognition is just one more reason to take pride in our hometown and explore all that this region has to offer.

The winter holiday displays are a beautiful and festive time to do that. Campus Martius Park is aglow with 25-thousand colorful lights on its 64-foot Norway spruce Christmas Tree. In Oakland County, downtown Rochester has more than 1 million festive lights lighting up main street with the Big, Bright Light Show. Also in Rochester is the Winter Wonder Lights at Meadow Brook Estate. In Royal Oak, you can visit the Detroit Zoo Wild Lights.

Over in Westland, the Wayne County Lightfest is always a favorite attraction this time of year. As you drive through Hines Park, you’ll be treated to 100-thousand colorful lights. In Dearborn, consider a family outing to Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village.

And if you are on the Eastside, Macomb Township Parks and Recreation invites you kick off the season at their Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony on December 1. Then, celebrate the season in Sterling Heights. Over 1 thousand Christmas Trees will be on display at Lakeside Mall’s Holiday Magic Spectacular.

What a great time to be in Southeast Michigan!

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 23, 2023

