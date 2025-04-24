WXYZ Editorial: Congratulations to Campus Martius for repeat winner of nation's "Top Public Space" award!

WXYZ DETROIT — Being recognized as the best in America “once” is great, twice is outstanding, and three-times-in-a-row is tremendous news! Once again, downtown Detroit’s Campus Martius Park has been named the No. 1 “Top Public Square” in the United States by USA Today.

The park was nominated by leading experts but voted as the winner by the public. Campus Martius is in good company. The park’s outstanding accomplishment equals the three-in-a-row record set by the Detroit Riverwalk between 2021 – 2023.

Campus Martius has become Detroit’s gathering place for residents, out-of-town visitors, and events both big and small. Since the 2.5-acre park reopened in 2004, its popularity has grown in stature as it welcomes more than 4.5 million people annually. The beautiful space is especially proud of its more than 12 hundred “free” year-round events. That list includes weddings, beach sand activities, yoga, food trucks, movies, and of course, ice skating and the annual holiday tree lighting. Last year’s record-setting 775-thousand people participating in the NFL Draft positively branded the city and captured the world’s attention. Viewers from around the globe were introduced to the true heart of Detroit.

Campus Martius is a picture-perfect place to socialize with friends and family, people-watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a bite to eat, read a good book, or take a picture with an amazing skyline behind you.

Also, remember the “live” park cam on the Downtown Detroit Partnership’s website is always on. That way, you can experience the magic of Campus Martius from anywhere. Our congratulations to the nation’s No.1 “Public Square” and the gateway to downtown Detroit’s other award-winning parks.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 24 - 27, 2025