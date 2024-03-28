WXYZ Editorial: Countdown to Detroit NFL Draft; all you need to know

WXYZ DETROIT — After more than a year of planning, you can finally feel the excitement. The Detroit NFL Draft countdown is now less than a month away. It’s time to zero in on your game plan of the best way to catch this year’s activities.

The Draft officially gets underway on Thursday, April 25th in downtown Detroit. The three-day event is expected to bring in about 500-thousand visitors, as well as millions of viewers around the world. Hotels, restaurants, diverse food vendors, bars, shops, and entertainment venues are gearing up for the attractions. Fans can enter the NFL Draft Experience for free by downloading the NFL OnePass app or registering online. Inside will be the ultimate fan experience. NFL exhibits, interactive activities, merchandise and more.

Naturally, there are many questions. Such as, where exactly will the Draft be held? How can you watch it on TV? What will the schedule be? Will there be concerts and what do fans need to know about transportation and security?

We have the answers to all your questions in our stories leading up to NFL Draft kickoff day. Just go to WXYZ.com for a one stop connection to the most important informationyou’ll need. And stayed tuned to Channel 7 for our prime-time “Countdown to the Draft” special featuring an exclusive one-on one interview with Roger Goodell. Also, our “Detroit on the Clock” local pre-Draft specials, LIVE from Campus Martius all three days leading into the prime-time Detroit NFL Draft on ABC.

This will be a once in a lifetime Detroit experience and memory. With great pride the NFL Draft Coverage will showcase Detroit to the entire county and world!

I'm Mike Murri.

Broadcast: March 28 - 31, 2024

