WXYZ Detroit -

If you’re a frequent Channel 7 viewer, you already know that our town hall meetings are a constant and important programming link to Southeast Michigan communities. It’s one of WXYZ’s many ways of staying in touch with the people, issues and events in this region.

On Tuesday, February 27th, we’ll kickoff our first town hall of 2018. This time, we’ll be in the Rochester/Auburn Hills area. The face-to-face discussion will begin on-air at 7:00 p.m. in Action News and also be broadcast LIVE on our WXYZ Facebook page. We invite you to engage with us in real time!

Just like the community forums we did last year in Dearborn, Sterling Heights, Taylor, Troy, Southfield and Detroit, we are not coming with a set agenda. We will be there to listen to what’s on your mind. What’s affecting your quality of life? What are you proud of in your community that you want to share with others? It might be the opioid epidemic, student safety, roads and transit, development or inspiring stories of outstanding achievement.

Whatever the topic, Action News Anchors Carolyn Clifford and Glenda Lewis will be there to lead and follow the discussion on-air and online. Facing today’s challenges and making progress for tomorrow’s generation usually begins by listening and then talking openly with one another.

We learn a lot from our town hall meetings and we believe that over time they will lead to a more united and action-oriented region. Join us!

I’m Mike Murri, Vice President & General Manager

Broadcast: February 22 - 25, 2018