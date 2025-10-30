WXYZ Editorial: Detroit Goodfellows make sure children are not forgotten during winter holidays

WXYZ DETROIT — Their mission is simple but powerful: No child without a Christmas! The Detroit Goodfellows is dedicated to making sure children are not forgotten during the winter holidays.

Founded in 1914 by businessman James J. Brady, the modest gift box distribution to kids began with help from the Newsboys Association. Today, 111 years later, it has an annual budget of $1.4 million which buys 25 thousand gift packages of warm clothing, books, toys, and other needed items. The children helped are between ages 4 and 13. Girls, between ages 4 through 9, will also receive a hand-dressed doll made especially by volunteers. Unfortunately, for many children, this will be the only gift they receive this holiday season.

The Goodfellows specifically serve children living in Detroit, Highland Park, Redford, River Rouge, Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and Ecorse. Thanks to the demanding work of the men and women of the Detroit Police Department, the gift box distribution operates like a well-oiled machine.

This year’s campaign kicked off with the 35th annual Goodfellows Tribute Breakfast honoring Henry Ford Health CEO Bob Reiney. He received the prestigious Edward H. McNamara Goodfellow of the Year Award.

Each year, the Old Newsboys’ generosity extends far beyond their traditional Christmas gift.In partnership with the University of Detroit Mercy, they provide funding for children who need emergency dental care. They also purchase shoes, send kids to summer camps, and award college scholarships to deserving students.

If you would like to help a charity where every single dollar raised goes directly to kids, please consider a donation, volunteering, or becoming a member. For more information about the Detroit Goodfellows, please go to wxyz.com.

I’m Mike Murri. Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 30 - November 2, 2025