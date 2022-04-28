WXYZ Editorial: Detroit International Riverwalk voted #1 two years in a row

WXYZ DETROIT — A big congratulations to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. For the second year in a row, USA Today has voted our international Riverwalk as #1 in the nation. Detroit beat out 20 other cities, including San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis, for the prestigious honor.

USA Today editors and readers said the transformation of the riverfront is “one of the city’s most exciting initiatives.” Three-and-a-half million people stroll up and down it every year. And since the pandemic, usage is up twenty percent. Over the last two decades, the Conservancy has invested more than $200 million into its revitalization.

Riverwalk leaders are currently completing the East Riverfront development and they recently broke ground on for the visionary Southwest Greenway. As it now stands, more than three miles are open to Riverwalk visitors. Future development hopes to encompass the area into five-and-a-half miles for walking, running, biking, and relaxing. The Riverwalk will stretch from the Ambassador Bridge on the west to Gabriel Richard Park on the east.

This national exposure is fitting and timely for the Conservancy. Next year, it will celebrate its 20thanniversary. It was back in 2003 when a group of forward-thinking civic and community leaders founded the non-profit organization. Their mission was to turn the industrial riverfront into an international business and recreation attraction.

Clearly, people from across the U.S. are taking notice of their hard work and Detroit’s resurgence. We salute the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s Board Chair Matt Cullen, President & CEO Mark Wallace, and their entire team for earning this extraordinary recognition in back-to-back years! The USA Today votes are in, and the name “America’s Best Riverwalk” is definitely synonymous with the Motor City.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 28 - May 1, 2022

