WXYZ Editorial: Detroit Lions are ready for NFL's NFC Championship game

WXYZ DETROIT — What an amazing football season for the Detroit Lions, their fans, the city, and the entire State of Michigan. Two emotional, at home, NFL playoff wins are now under their belts. Our men in Honolulu blue and silver are just two wins away from their goal: winning the Super Bowl!

But first, they must beat the #1 seed San Francisco 49ers in California. A victory there would give Dan Campbell and the Ford family their first-ever appearance in America’s biggest football championship.

Whatever happens, the Lions have already had a successful and historic season. The Motor City and the Great Lakes State haven’t embraced this level of professional sports excitement since the Pistons, Red Wings, and Tigers won their last championships. Our Lions are within sight of that rainbow.

With fingers crossed, this city is solidly behind our team. You don’t even have to be a football fan to feel the roar of the crowd. Everywhere you look, Detroiters – in state and out of state – are wearing their Lions swag with pride. And because of their grit, determination, energy, and comeback spirit, our blue-collar players have become America’s “new” favorite team!

For the Lions’ diehard followers, enjoy this long overdue reward. For the doubters who questioned how good this team is, you now have the proof you’ve been seeking. And for the restaurants, bars, hotels, and regional leaders, make the most of this.

You'll hear more about Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, our Channel 7 Newsmaker of the Year, and his Detroit Lions

I’m Chuck Stokes, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 25 - 28, 2024

