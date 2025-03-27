WXYZ Editorial: Detroit Opening Day; a festive Tigers tradition and "unofficial" holiday

WXYZ DETROIT — Next week, get ready for two important words: PLAY BALL! Friday, April 4th is the Detroit Tigers home opener at Comerica Park against the Chicago White Sox. Although the Tigers start the season on the west coast, their first game at home - Opening Day - is an age-old tradition and major event!

It has often been called an “unofficial” holiday. Downtown will be a sea of people dressed in navy blue and orange. The day will mark the return of spring and Major League Baseball. No matter where you’re from, Opening Day brings together family, friends, and strangers like few events. The goal is simple; have a fun time and cheer for our Tigers.

The day will kick off early in the morning with a festive tailgate party followed by the game itself. Downtown bars and restaurants will be packed and open for business until late at night. It will be a celebration for die-hard fans as well as casual observers of the game.

Expectations are high for the team in 2025. Last year, the Tigers made the MLB Playoffs and won their first postseason series of games since 2013. They’ll be remembered for their incredible 31-11 late season run that helped them capture a wild-card spot.

The team has greatly contributed to Detroit’s economy and excitement. Visitors from near and far are attracted to the city because of the success of our professional sports teams. So, if you haven’t experienced the revitalization of Detroit recently, Opening Day is a perfect time to explore Michigan’s largest city and wave your Tigers rally towel!

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 27 - 30, 2025

