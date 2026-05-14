WXYZ Editorial: Detroit Pistons, TV-20 Detroit & Scripps Sports create new home partnership

WXYZ DETROIT — “Detroit — it was true excitement here at WXYZ and WMYD. With the power of our stations and Scripps Sports, Metro Detroit will once again be able to watch Detroit Pistons basketball — free, over‑the‑air — on TV20 Detroit.



Pistons’ basketball is a huge part of Detroit, our history and our future. And this partnership makes sure that connection stays stronger than ever.



Brian Lawlor, President of Scripps Sports said: “Over‑the‑air broadcasting has proven to be one of the most powerful ways to connect sports teams with their fans. The best team in the East deserves the best broadcast platform in the NBA."



"A really proud day for our organization. Every household in Detroit community and beyond can watch every game, we are locally producing 65-70 a year."

- Brain Lawlor

President, Scripps Sports



"The great part about this partnership is that we're both committed to the community and doing right by the community and going to make a positive impact and do that together our impact will be that much greater now."

- Arn Tellem

Vice-Chairman, Detroit Pistons

"More than two decades since the last time that a kid or family can flip on the tv and watch the team we are bringing back Detroit basketball to Detroiters and Michiganders and that to me is the perfect joy."

- Melanie Harris

President, Business Operations, Detroit Pistons

At TV20 Detroit you’ll see pre‑game insight, post‑game celebration, behind‑the‑scenes stories, and a weekly Pistons show. This is about more than sports. It’s about kids having heroes they can watch night after night. It’s about uniting Detroit under one banner — cheering and winning together. This season, TV20 Detroit is your home court. We’re proud to be the station that brings Pistons basketball back into every home. Go Pistons!



I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P.& General Manager

Broadcast: May 14 - 17, 2026