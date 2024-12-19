WXYZ Editorial: Donating and volunteering add to the holiday spirit!

WXYZ DETROIT — As 2024 comes to an end, it is a good time to reflect on the many accomplishments and challenges of this past year. For many in our community, there’s much to be thankful for, and for others, the need for help and assistance has never been greater. As the year winds down, please consider making a difference in the lives of people who may have been less fortunate than us.

More than any other time of year, local charities and non-profits count on our December generosity. Many organizations need that last second boost to put the good work they do 365 days a year over the top. Simply put, for some your help can make the difference between finishing in the red or the black.

For many good reasons, thousands of hard-working families are having trouble making ends meet. If you have it in your heart and budget to donate – big or small – to your favorite cause, please help! Working together, we can provide a societal safety net of extraordinary proportion.

Equally important is the giving of your time. The success of countless non-profits depends heavily on men and women volunteering a few hours a day, or a few days a week, to make an impact. We have posted a list of Michigan charities on our Channel 7 website at wxyz.com.

The need is great! This holiday season, let us all do what we can to bring a smile to the faces of our neighbors and fellow Detroiters who deserve not a handout but a hand up!

Happy Holidays to all!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: December 19 - 22, 2024