WXYZ Editorial: Enjoy Detroit aglow in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb Counties

WXYZ DETROIT — The 2024 holiday season is officially here! From Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, the calendar will be packed with festive events, parties, and musical tributes. There will be much to choose from for family and friends in a backdrop of Metro Detroit aglow.

Make your plans to take it all in. Capture these special holiday attractionswith photos and videos that will bring smiles for years to come. These are special moments. Consider starting in downtown Detroit at the award-winning Campus Martius Park. The magnificently decorated 66-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce and Ice Rink are spectacular!

In Oakland County, downtown Rochester will kick off The Big, Bright Light Show. The buildings downtown will be covered with more than 1 million glimmering holiday lights of every color. The display will be lit every evening through January 19th. Also in Rochester, you can experience the Holiday

Walk through the magnificent 110-room decorated Meadow Brook Hall.Then step outside the mansion to celebrate the dazzling Winter Wonder Lights show. Both holiday attractions will be open until late December. In Royal Oak, kids and adults alike will love the annual Detroit Zoo Wild Lights. What better way to see your favorite animals?

Over in Westland, the Wayne County Lightfest is a captivating experience as you drive through Hines Park taking in the 100-thousand colorful lights. And in Dearborn, don’t miss the historic magic of Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village.

In Macomb, don’t miss the arrival of Santa and the Holiday Lighting display on December 6th.

For a list of holiday activitiesto enjoy with family and friends please visit our website at WXYZ.COM.

