WXYZ Editorial: Explore S.E. Michigan's 13 Metroparks!

WXYZ DETROIT — Their mission is simple. “Bring the benefits of parks and recreation to the people of Southeast Michigan. All the people. All their lives.” As one of the nation’s premier metropolitan park systems, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks has a lot to offer.

With many children and teenagers out of school for the summer break, now is a great time for adults to expose them to the parks and programs. The expansive system is comprised of 13 properties in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties. Together, they have served this region since 1940.

Quality of life activities include biking, golf, boating, fishing, swimming, and various types of sports. But now,Metroparks is making a new strategic effort to take the parks’ assets outside of the parks. With help from several community partners, it is hosting special programs and events at a number of regional locations. From local libraries to music and dance festivals, the cross-cultural experiences are free to the public. For programs and schedules of Metroparksactivities just go to wxyz.com.

One project that is receiving a lot of buzz this summer, is Metroparks collaboration with the Mint Artist Guild. They are combining forces to create a coloring book for kids. The book will feature four friends and their summer exploration of the 13 Metroparks. The finished project is scheduled to be released in November.

All Metroparks are open 365 days a year and engage more than 1.5 million individuals annually with their four-season climate programs. Why not put your Metroparks pass to use and take advantage of its recreational and educational mission.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 13 - 16, 2023

