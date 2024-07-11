WXYZ Editorial: Final chance to register for Aug. 3rd Detroit Neighborhoods Day

Neighborhoods Day has become an annual Detroit tradition. A summer day dedicated to citywide cleanup. This year, the 18th consecutive community project will be held on Saturday, August 3rd.

That’s when churches, blocks clubs, businesses, and individual volunteers will come together to spruce up Michigan’s largest city. It’s a show of pride for an area on the rebound where people live, work, and play. It’s also a highly visible celebration of what most Detroiters do on their own throughout the year.

But to be a part of the big broom brigade, you must sign-up through ARISE Detroit. And here’s the most important part! Registration will be accepted through this Sunday, July 14th.To access the link, please visit our website at WXYZ.com.

Signing up for Neighborhoods Day will get your group a custom-made banner, ARISE T-shirts, important media marketing help, volunteers, and valuable exposure on the popular ARISE website. From the far eastside to the far westside, and everywhere in between, it’s the best way to be part of the army of events that will take place on August 3rd.

What makes the day extra special are the health fairs, back-to-school supply parties, music concerts, food donations, and cultural festivals that makeup Detroit Neighborhoods Day. It all started in 2007 as a new wave of volunteerism for programs struggling to combat chronic city issues. Today, it is what founder Luther Keith calls a successful “unprecedented call to action!”

Big or small, everyone can play a role. By working together there will be true regional impact. As ARISE Detroit is fond of saying, “Embrace the Vision, Be Part of The Change!”

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 11 - 14, 2024



