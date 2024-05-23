WXYZ Editorial: Fire up your Memorial Day weekend with the Detroit Grand Prix

WXYZ DETROIT — Just one month after the successful NFL Draft, international excitement returns to the streets of downtown. Start your engines, it’s time for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Racing fans, spectators, and out of town visitors will converge on the Motor Capital of the World. Some of the fastest Indy cars and most talented drivers will roar through the streets at head-twisting speeds.

Detroit’s revitalized downtown and hospitality will once again be in the spotlight. It’s another opportunity to show why Detroit has become one of the hottest destinations on the globe. For people here at home, it’s a family-friendly event accented by a lot of free entertainment for race weekend, May 31st through June 2.

Pravin: Let’s add a full screen graphic with Detroit Grand Prix racing dates in the blue section above.

All of this translates into a big economic shot in the arm for our local economy. Last year, more than $104 million dollars in total spending was recorded. This year is expected to be comparable, if not better.

The excitement really begins on Sunday, May 26th, on ABC Channel 7 with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. That same day will be the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. And then, all eyes will turn to Detroit for its race through the streets in the IndyCar Series.

It’s a golden opportunity for local entrepreneurs to get a piece of the action through the Small Business Straightaway partnership. And the creative murals designed by students form the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan will be displayed trackside.

To volunteer, get tickets, race schedules, or find complete Grand Prix information, go to our website at wxyz.com. Enjoy the Motor City at its very best!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 23 - 26, 2024