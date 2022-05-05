WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for a September Detroit auto show focused on EV's, innovation & mobility!

WXYZ DETROIT — After more than a three-year hiatus, the North American International Detroit Auto Show is back! This popular and important event will showcase a new look, in a new season.

You won’t have to brave Michigan’s winter snow and cold. The fall event is scheduled for September 14–25. For the first-time ever, the latest new vehicles will be on display inside and outside downtown’s Huntington Place, along with Hart Plaza and the Riverfront.

The big show will sport a brand-new blue and green logo with Detroit prominently displayed in the name. Mobility and electrification are happening here and now,. You'll see it all on full display at the show. The September dates will also kickoff the auto show season. That will make the Motor City first in drawing worldwide attention to the release of new models and help drive consumer shopping for one of America’s most important industries.

Back by popular demand will be the Black-Tie Charity Preview on Friday, September 16th. WXYZ is proud to be the official broadcast partner for the Auto Show Charity Preview. Over the past 25 years, it has raised more than $120 million for deserving local non-profits.

Wisely, the auto show is partnering with the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Together, they are developing diverse programming and entertainment that will be free to the public. Additionally, downtown eateries will play a major role in offering the best of Detroit food traditions and eagerly hosting out-of-town guests.

We commend Rod Alberts and the Detroit Auto Dealers Association leadership for reinventing what promises to be another exciting and influential global event for Detroit.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 5 - 8, 2022

