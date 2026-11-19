WXYZ DETROIT — For decades, Channel 7 has had the privilege of celebrating the holidays with families across Metro Detroit. This Monday, November 23, from 7–8 p.m., that tradition continues as we broadcast live from Rochester for the spectacular “Big, Bright Light Show!”

More than one million lights will illuminate downtown Rochester as thousands of families and friends come together to welcome the season. And throughout the evening, we’ll take you beyond Rochester to celebrate the holiday traditions that make communities across our region shine.

From the spectacular lights at the Detroit Zoo’s Wild Lights to the beauty of Winter Wonder Lights at Oakland County’s Meadow Brook Hall, there will be plenty of holiday magic to share.

In Dearborn, Greenfield Village will bring generations of tradition to life with Holiday Nights stretching across more than 80 acres. In Wayne County, we’ll preview LightFest and its magical five-mile journey through Hines Park, featuring 50 animated displays and more than 100,000 lights.

We’ll visit historic downtown Holly as residents prepare for the Holly Dickens Festival Lighted Parade and head to Macomb County, where Sterling Heights neighborhoods will showcase some of Metro Detroit’s most impressive Christmas light displays.

And, of course, we’ll be there for a favorite moment of the night, Santa’s arrival in downtown Rochester.

What I love about this time of year is seeing our communities come together. Different cities, different traditions, but the same sense of excitement, family and connection. That’s what makes Metro Detroit home.

Gather your family and join ours Monday night on Channel 7.

I’m Mike Murri. Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 19 - 22, 2026

