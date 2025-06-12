WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for Detroit's 7th annual Rocket Classic Golf Tournament

WXYZ DETROIT — The beginning of summer is almost here. A wonderful way to kick it off is with a signature Detroit sporting event. Now is the perfect time to make plans to attend the 7th annual Rocket Classic Golf Tournament and related festivities.

The world-class Professional Golfers Association tournament is a significant tourist attraction, a catalyst for economic development, and a strong community partner. Since its founding in 2019, the Classic has had an impact of nearly $10 million in support of local Detroit nonprofits. Over the years, roughly half of those donations have been directly invested into the Connect 313 fund through the tournament’s “Changing the Course” initiative. That city-wide program has successfully connected thousands of Detroit residents to high-speed internet, digital devices and digital training – reducing the digital divide.

All this good work begins on the course at the historic Detroit Golf Club, the backdrop for the only PGA tour tournament inside Michigan’s largest city. Like always, plenty of highlights have been planned this year for golf professionals, fans, and the business community. Some of the biggest names in the sport are committed to playing in the tournament. They include Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, and Keegan Bradley, along with the professional field of past Rocket Classic winners Tony Finau, Cameron Davis, Nate Lashley, and fan favorite, Rickie Fowler.

The excitement begins on Wednesday, June 25th and lasts through Sunday, June 29th. There will be exclusive deals for military members, first responders, and Detroit residents. We invite you to watch our special coverage the entire week on Channel 7, and online at wxyz.com.

The 2025 Rocket Classic Golf Tournament is ready to tee off summer in Detroit!

