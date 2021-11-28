WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for GivingTuesday and unleash the power of generosity!

WXYZ DETROIT — Get ready for GivingTuesday! It’s that special day when the power of generosity is unleashed around the world. Mark the date on your calendar for this year, next Tuesday, November 30th. It’s easy to remember because it always falls 5 days after Thanksgiving and the Tuesday after Black Friday, which marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

If has often been said that everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts. We hope you’ll consider being a part of the biggest day of generosity on our planet! If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that life, family and friendships are precious. It has also taught us that the need is great and that as a society, we are truly interdependent on each other.

What started in 2012 as a day to do good, has grown into a movement of hundreds of millions of people. The idea is very simple. Give your time, a donation, or the power of your voice to help your community. Your act of kindness can be helping a neighbor, reading books to kids at a school, or giving something of value you have to help those who need it more. That may be a donation to your alma mater, a charity you love, an organization that has a proven track record, or maybe a gift card for a person. The ideas are endless.

GivingTuesday is a perfect time to display this power of unity but your generosity doesn’t have to be limited to that one day. Anytime during the holiday season that is now upon us is a wonderful way to wind down 2021.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 25 - 28, 2021