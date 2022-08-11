WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise!

WXYZ DETROIT — If it’s August in Metro Detroit, it’s time for the family-fun Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford. The one-day cruise is a Motor City tradition and a throwback to the heyday of the American automotive industry.

In the 1950’s and 60’s, cars and trucks designed and made in Detroit were king of the road. On Saturday, August 20th, you’ll be able to relive that era on Woodward Avenue through some of the most colorful and eye-popping vehicles ever assembled. It will be a multi-generational experience.

The Dream Cruise is one of the largest outdoor automotive events in the world. Where else could you draw more than 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars from around the world. It links together nine cities on America’s oldest highway. This free-to-the-public gathering represents Pure Michigan at its best!

Channel 7 is proud to be the official television partner for the Cruise. The day begins with a 5K Cruise-in-Shoes walk/run, followed by a full day of cruising up and down Woodward. We will have live coverage before and during all the festivities on M-1. We invite you to watch our prime-time, two-hour special on Channel 7 or your favorite streaming device. A special syndicated edition will be broadcast across the country.

It’s an opportunity for Southeast Michigan to showcase our automotive heritage with the rest of the nation. From the Model T to today’s EV’s, we’ve kept the world on wheels.

We salute Woodward Dream Cruise Executive Director Tony Michaels and the board for leading this great effort. Together, let’s celebrate the Cruise, our history and future on display in sixteen miles of smiles.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 11 - 14, 2022

