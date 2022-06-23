WXYZ DETROIT — July 4th is right around the corner. And even though Detroit’s Independence Day celebration happens every year, the 64th Ford Fireworks will be extra special this time around. That’s because this will be the first time since 2019 it will light up our international riverfront. The theme this year – “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!”

This world-class event will officially kickoff summer activities with a bang. So, gather your family and friends for what promises to be a spectacular show of color. In 2020 and 2021, the fireworks were shot off in Harrison Township, without spectators, because of the pandemic. But it’s now time to return to its longstanding home in the heart of Michigan’s largest city. Get ready for a patriotic show that will be bigger and better than ever! More than 10-thousand pyrotechnic effects will be displayed.

We expect hundreds or thousands of fans to safely watch the open-air show. With so many people on hand, it will be important to use patience and be respectful of everyone’s time and space. There will be plenty of places to take it all in. From Hart Plaza - to Campus Martius Park - to Belle Isle - Pure Michigan has compiled a guide to the best places to enjoy the extravaganza. You can find it on wxyz.com. When the sky is the stage, every seat is a good one. Also, don’t forget to visit the downtown area stores, restaurants, and hotels.

Finally, our congratulations to Tony Michaels, President & CEO of the Parade Company, and Mary Culler, President of the Ford Motor Company Fund. Their leadership and support are the sparks behind one of America’s best fireworks.

I’m Mike Murri. V.P. & General Manager

Broacast: June 23-26, 2022

