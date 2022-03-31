WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for Tigers' Opening Day and enjoying downtown Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — Opening Day at Comerica Park is almost here. On Friday, April 8th, our Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox, last year’s Central Division Champs. Their 2022 season will consist of 162 Major League Baseball games. Opening Day represents more than America’s favorite pastime.

People are ready to get out. Businesses of all types are ready to welcome patrons from across Southeast Michigan. Now that the weather is getting better, we encourage you to explore Detroit’s revitalized downtown, Midtown, and neighborhoods. Take in a game at one of the city’s professional stadiums and arenas. Visit some of your favorite established restaurants and explore the many new creative eateries in Michigan’s largest urban area. Make it a family outing to the museums and cultural institutions Detroit is known for around the world.

Small businesses are the backbone of any city. Strong community support is their lifeblood.

There’s also plenty of free, family-friendly, options open to the public. The city administration, combined with the Downtown Detroit Partnership and local corporate foundations, have worked hard. Their six downtown parks and three-mile Detroit International RiverWalk are world-class attractions. Go to our wxyz.com website, where we have posted a guide to what’s going on in these popular public spaces and Detroit institutions.

So, this Opening Day, get your tickets, hotdog, and popcorn, and give yourself a big head start on learning how to enjoy Detroit’s exciting downtown which just landed the coveted 2024 NFL draft.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 31 - April 3, 2022

