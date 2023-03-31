WXYZ Editorial: Get ready now for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

WXZYZ DETROIT — The countdown to the NFL Draft in Detroit is officially on! One of the biggest events in sports will take place April 25 – 27, 2024, according to Visit Detroit and the National Football League. It’s a golden opportunity to shine a light on Detroit and our region on a nation and global stage.

Hosting the Draft is an incredible collaborative effort. Football enthusiasts, business leaders, along with sports and community stakeholders, can begin marking the timeline with intensity. For three days, the Motor City will be the epicenter of the multimillion-dollar professional football world. Downtown’s Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will be ground zero for the highly anticipated draft. Thousands of Visitors will travel here from every state and the excitement will be watched by millions around the world. The City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership will have the perfect backdrop for highlighting the city’s new sports venues, restaurants, hotels, shopping, and recreational areas.

The free NFL Experience will give fans a chance to celebrate all 32 NFL teams. A major attraction will be the drafted players, and the interactive games, exhibits, entertainment, and photo opportunities. The 2022 NFT Draft was attended by more than 300-thousand fans and seen by over 10-million viewers. This year’s draft will take place in Kansas City, home of the current Super Bowl champions, April 27 – 29.

We’re proud that next year, Channel 7 – ABC in Detroit – will be the exclusive local TV station to catch all the highlights and excitement. So, get ready for an unforgettable experience!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 30 - April 2, 2023



