WXYZ Editorial: Get ready! The Woodward Dream is back for visitors & spectators

WXYZ DETROIT — Start your engines and get ready for some nostalgic fun. The popular Woodward Dream Cruise is back! Unlike last year, when the world’s largest one-day event had to be canceled because of the pandemic, organizers are safely returning to this Detroit summer tradition.

On Saturday, August 21, a throwback to the automotive days of the 1950’s and 60’s will be on full display along Woodward Avenue. It is one of America’s most historic and iconic roads linking together eight communities in celebration. Channel 7 is proud to be the official media partner for the Cruise. We will have live coverage before and during all of the festivities on the M-1 Highway. We invite you to watch our prime-time two-hour special on WXYZ or download our app on your favorite streaming device.

WXYZ is proud to syndicate a special edition of the Woodward Dream Cruise across the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase our communities and people while commemorating our states automotive heritage with classic cars and trucks. The cruise represents the highly creative and can-do manufacturing expertise of Michigan and our #1 industry. We literally put the world on wheels and remain the Auto Capital! It’s a visual reminder of our past and a promising forecast of our future.

For a link to many of the family-friendly events leading up to the official cruise head to wxyz.com.

Given the challenging year we have all had, what better way to bring together generations of families and friends for a free and safe event than the 26th anniversary of the Woodward Dream Cruise?

Broadcast: August 12-15, 2021

