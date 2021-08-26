WXYZ Editorial: Getting ready to go back to school in Michigan for a successful year

WXYZ DETROIT — It's back to school time. Once again, students, educators, and parents should begin preparing for a successful and healthy academic school year. As summer winds down, getting K-12 and college classrooms ready for bright and inquisitive minds can be a daunting assignment. Proper planning and support is crucial, especially with today's COVID-19 health challenges.

To help make wise decisions for yourself or your family, take time to do your research. What policies and procedures are in place for your school system? What state and national education guidelines are available for consideration? Do you have the recommended books and supplies for learning? To help you prepare your family for back to school, we have posted some links on wxyz.com that include valuable information from education organizations, businesses and community groups, eager to help.

Unlike any other school year in recent history, a positive start for virtual or in-classroom learning this year will require a lot more than the basic reading, writing and arithmetic. School-related wellness centers for students and teachers are expected to play a bigger role than normal. Active participation in PTA, PTO and local school board meetings are even more vital. Athletic and fine arts programs can help add an important balance to student development. Community volunteers are surely needed and welcomed.

In every household and every community - big or small - the back to school goal should be student achievement at all levels. This mission is enhanced by a healthy quality of life and a collective commitment to strive toward making Michigan a Top #10 education state. That test begins in the home but as Michiganders we all have a role to play.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 26 - 29, 2021