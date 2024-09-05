WXYZ Editorial: Give a child a book and make a difference in their life!

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s official, summer break is over, and thousands of students are back in the classroom across Michigan. And during that time - without access to books in their home – the potential for many kids to fall behind is great. In fact, statistics reveal that if a child isn’t reading at grade level by third grade, chances are that young person will struggle every year. That’s why Channel 7 has been so committed to helping provide kids with new, diverse, quality books to take home through our annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

Each year, the employees of WXYZ contribute their own money and time to help purchase brand new books for thousands of kids in metropolitan Detroit. We've been doing it for years with strong support from YOU, our passionate viewers, the Scripps Howard Fund, Scholastic Book Fairs and many very generous community partners. The results have been phenomenal, as witnessed through our book fairs across Metro Detroit.

But no matter how much has been done in the past, the need is still great and it's not too late to help! A donation right now can help a child right here in Metro Detroit that is at risk of falling through the academic system. We work with Title I schools that need our help the most. You can donate now by going to WXYZ.com or texting: WXYZ to 50155.

Working together, we can be the hero in a child’s story. Donate now and see what happensIf You Give a Child a Book. Last year, Scripps national campaign gave away its 1 millionth book. The book drive continues.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 5 - 8, 2024