WXYZ Editorial: Give and share your compassion this holiday season

WXYZ DETROIT — Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday have just passed, gently ushering in a season that reminds us how powerful kindness can be. December has long been a meaningful month for local organizations, a time when they reflect on year-end needs and renew their commitment to serving others.

For many families across Southeast Michigan, 2025 has brought significant challenges. Even with steady employment, countless households continue to navigate circumstances that make it difficult to stay on solid footing. The need throughout our community remains great, and many of our neighbors are relying on support systems now more than ever. Yet this is also where our community shines. Countless nonprofits, small businesses, and larger companies have had strong, productive years and are eager to give back. Many are already stepping forward to brighten the season for neighbors who could use a bit of support.

Metro Detroit has long been known for its generosity, a reflection of our resilient spirit and the way we look out for one another. With a few weeks left before the year comes to a close, there is still plenty of time to make a meaningful impact. Please consider supporting the causes that matter most to you. Whether it’s a few dollars or a larger contribution, every gift helps. If you’re unsure where to start, you can find a list of local nonprofits by going to our website at wxyz.com.

And if giving your time feels more personal, many organizations would warmly welcome an extra set of hands. However you choose to share your compassion this holiday season, your generosity can bring comfort, hope, and stability to those who need it most.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: December 4 - 7, 2025

