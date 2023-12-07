WXYZ Editorial: Give back to those less fortunate in 2023

WXYZ DETROIT — Now more than ever, during this holiday season, the local charities, and nonprofits in Metro Detroit count on the generous donations from our community to advance the incredible work they are doing to help those in need.

There continue to be many challenges for families in Southeast Michigan. The high prices for gas, groceries and utilities have raised the cost of living for many families. High interest rates for new home loans have made it difficult for first-time buyers to enter the housing market. Federal student loan repayments resumed and tuition costs at many universities increased.

Many of us still have so much to be grateful for. As a society we must continue to provide a safety net for those less fortunate than ourselves in our community.

Last year, charitable giving in the United States declined. It was only the fourth time in the last 40 years that donations took a dip. Total giving fell 10.5 percent on a national level. Experts say the drop was the result of record high inflation.

The good news is, we still have a chance to make a difference and a positive impact in Metro Detroit. The need is great! Please consider giving a donation – big or small – to your favorite charity or cause. Every dollar counts. Many non-profits are also in desperate need of volunteers.

Contributing your time can be just as valuable as your money. If you would like to see a list of organizations to consider for charitable giving, just go to wxyz.com. (See links below for Michigan non-profit organiztions and charities). We have provided several links of information.

This holiday season let’s do all we can to make life merrier for metro Detroiters.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: December 7 - 10, 2023

https://greatnonprofits.org/state/Michigan

https://www.michigan.gov/som/government/state-license-search/n/nonprofit-corporation-information

https://greatnonprofits.org/city/detroit/MI

https://www.mnaonline.org/directory

https://501c3lookup.org/state/MI