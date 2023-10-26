WXYZ Editorial: Goodfellows' generosity has big impact on Detroit area kids

WXYZ DETROIT — Their mission has become a longstanding Detroit tradition: “No Kiddie Without a Christmas.” The Detroit Goodfellows have devoted themselves to making sure children are not forgotten during the winter holidays.

More than 100 years ago, in 1914, businessman James J. Brady founded the organization. With help from the Newsboys Association, he began distributing gift boxes. Since then, the Goodfellows’ philanthropy hasn’t missed a beat. This year’s goal is to raise $1.2 million dollars in donations

That will help fill 26 thousand boxes with toys, warm clothing, books, and more for deserving youngsters between ages 4 and 13. Girls, ages 4 through 9, will also receive a hand-dressed doll made especially by volunteers.

The Goodfellows serve specific Detroit area cities – Detroit, Highland Park, Redford, River Rouge, Hamtramck, Harper Woods and Ecorse. The caring and hard-working men and women of the Detroit Police Department help greatly with the gift box distribution.

This year’s campaign kicked off with the 33rd annual community Tribute Breakfast honoring Nancy and Arn Tellem with the prestigious Edward H McNamara Goodfellow of the year award.

Over the years, the Goodfellows’ generosity has spread well beyond their holiday magic. In partnership with the University of Detroit Mercy, the organization provides funding for children who can’t afford emergency or routine dental care. It also contributes to camps in the area for young people.

Another popular program is their shoe distribution drive and a college scholarship program with Wayne State University. If you would like to make a difference in a child’s life, please consider a donation, volunteering, or becoming a member. For a direct link and details please go to WXYZ.COM.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 26 - 29, 2023